New HTC Desire specs leaked

There’s a battle going on inside HTC over which phone will become the company’s next sweetheart model, and it seems as though the A55 has won that battle.

As PhonesReview.com reports, a new device currently named A55 will be presented at MWC in early March, or at around that time at least.

Upleaks has tweeted that the A55 will replace HTC One M9 Plus (AKA HTC Hima_Ace), although that information is, at this stage, still unconfirmed.

Upleaks has also stressed that the A55 is not a flagship model; instead it’s a Desire series device.

The HTC A55 as it’s known at the moment is said to have a 2GHz MediaTek MT6795 64-bit octa-core processor, a 5.5-inch Quad HD resolution display (2560 x 1440), 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.

Other tipped specs are a 20-megapixel rear camera and either a 13-megapixel front-facing camera or a 4-UltraPixel variety. Also in the mix is Bluetooth 4.1, and BoomSound speakers, and the battery is described as being less than 3000 mAh.

The A55 will be running Android 5.0 Lollipop skinned with HTC’s Sense 7.0 out of the box. Color options are White Rose Gold, Brown Gold, and Gray, and a Dot View case accessory will be available for it. The phone will be available in a single SIM model for EMEA markets while for Asian markets there will be a dual SIM version.

Indeed, the specs of the new device are admirable, and if proven true, might spark a huge interest.

The price, as well as a potential release date, has not yet been published.