The Raspberry Pi 2: A turbocharged computer for kids

The UK-based Raspberry Pi Foundation has unveiled a new computer, six times more powerful than the last one, for the same price as the previous version.

The new Raspberry Pi 2 Model B has seen two major changes: the CPU and RAM. Other components have been left unchanged.

Unlike the Model B+ which had a single-core CPU, the Model B has a quad-core processor, meaning it can be programmed to use more of its cores to offer extra computing power, or to use less energy, which is a big deal when it’s running on battery.

The new device has a Cortex A7 processor running at 800MHz, instead at 700Mhz.

The machine has also doubled up on RAM, now providing one gigabyte of random access memory.

As before, users must provide their own keyboard, a MicroSD card with the Linux operating system, and monitor cables.

"We think it's about six times more powerful for most applications," Eben Upton, founder of Raspberry Pi, told the BBC.

"This means this is really a PC now. You can do most of the things with this that you can do with a PC. You can surf the web, you can watch videos, you can play games like Minecraft. But we also bundle it with the tools that children need in order to learn how to program.

"The great thing is - apart from those two changes - that we've managed to keep everything else the same. So, all of those tutorials that people have developed over the last few years will carry on working with this device. It just kind of broadens out the range of interesting stuff kids can do."

The kit - most of which is manufactured at Sony's factory in Bridgend, South Wales - costs £22.85.