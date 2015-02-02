Samsung hints at March arrival for Galaxy S6 and Galaxy Edge 2

Samsung has been silent on the subject of the Galaxy S6 - still recovering from its battering at the hands of Apple in the first quarter - but Vietnamese blog Tinhte has found some evidence to suggest a 1 March announcement.

The press invite points to a Mobile World Congress (MWC) announcement, something we did not expect considering how light Samsung's announcements were at CES 2015.

Even though this doesn't confirm the Galaxy S6, which might still be delayed due to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 internal issue, the curved design on the top of the invite hints at another Galaxy Edge announcement.

Perhaps the Galaxy S6 will be the non-flexible design, while the Galaxy Edge S will offer the same internals and design but with a flexible design.

Samsung is not sharing anything public about the event, but internally the South Korean mobile maker is reportedly working hard to create a competitive smartphone, something to wow the audiences.

This starts with a whole new design team working on the device, ran by an ex-Apple employee who used to work under Jony Ive. The Galaxy S6 will take a full metal aesthetic, something shown off on the recently announced Galaxy A3, A5 and A7.

Internally, the Galaxy S6 will feature an octa-core Exynos or MediaTek processor, alongside 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 21MP rear sensor.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new version of TouchWiz with similarities to stock Android, moving away from the Nature UI it has been pushing for five generations.

The past year has been hard on Samsung, who are used to putting the mobile division in cruise control while it tries to win new markets like tablets and wearables.

It needs to work hard to win back millions of customers who moved to Apple or other Android providers.