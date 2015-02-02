Vine Kids iOS app launched with age appropriate content

Twitter has produced a new version of Vine, the short video clip sharing service, which is aimed at children.

Vine Kids came about because, according to a blog post, staff working on the video service observed that young kids loved Vine, but obviously not all of the posts made are nearly appropriate for youngsters.

The post read: “We’ve seen for ourselves – and heard from parents, siblings and others – that kids love Vine. So, we built Vine Kids, a simple new app that gives young children a fun way to watch Vines.”

The new Vine app is tailored so only age appropriate videos are shown – clips are hand-picked to ensure nothing dodgy gets through erroneously. You can swipe left or right through the videos, and tapping the screen produces “quirky sounds” doubtless guaranteed to please. Animated characters have also been drafted in to help add a bit more excitement to the app.

Currently, Vine Kids is available for iOS (iOS 7 or better), and presumably an Android version is being worked on.

Early customer reviews on the App Store seem pretty favourable, with one user commenting: “Every single day my children ask can I play your phone? I would always worry they would go to some profile on Vine and hear all those dirty words people say, but now thanks to (Vine Kids) I never worry because it's safe and meant just for kids.”