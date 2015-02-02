WhatsApp testing call feature

It seems as the long-awaited call feature for WhatsApp is finally being implemented.

As VentureBeat reported, an image posted on Reddit is proof that the Facebook-owned chat app is testing a voice call feature, with the Indian market in focus.

The image, as well as the entire Reddit topic has been removed in the meantime, but the screenshots were quickly distributed around the Web.

Back at MWC 2014, WhatsApp founder and CEO Jan Koum announced that the service would be coming in Q2 of 2014.

When the service failed to see the light of day, the company blamed technical issues, and promised the new option for the start of 2015.

It appears the company is now ready to distribute voice calling into the app, however, during the testing phase it will be an invite-only thing.

"Its like an invite thing, where a person with the call feature needs to “call” another person who wants to start using the feature," said Reddit user pradnesh07, Trusted Reviews have reported.

It seems as the new service is currently only available for Nexus 5 owners, running Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Screenshots of the new interface show three different tabs, including Calls, Chats and a Contacts tab.

The company didn’t comment on the matter yet.

WhatsApp Messenger is an instant messaging app for smartphones that operates under a subscription business model.

On 19 February 2014, the company was bought by Facebook for £12.65 billion ($19b).