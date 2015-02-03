China now the most powerful mobile market

The Chinese government has released a new report on mobile adoption in the country, claiming there is 557 million mobile users nationwide.

This is a 11.4 per cent growth from the year before and shows the massive adoption of smartphones from Apple and Xiaomi in 2014, the two largest providers in China.

China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) provided the findings, but the 557 million number might be a bit lower, considering it does not count dual-SIM owners.

Even with the dual-SIM owners, China is now the most powerful market for mobile providers. Apple recently announced it had more sales in China than the U.S. and it is no wonder, considering it has almost double the potential buyers.

Mobile apps are seeing heavy growth as well, especially travel booking apps up 194.6 per cent since last year. Messaging apps like WeChat and WhatsApp also show impressive numbers, with 90.6 per cent of mobile users active on a messaging service.

Mobile payments and banking were two other areas that showed large growth in 2014, good news for Alibaba and Tencent who are both launching private banks in the near future.

Internet usage was on the rise, with 649 million internet users in China. That puts 47.9 per cent of the population on the internet, still quite low compared to Europe and North America, but nevertheless a large surge in the last five years.

Online games continue to dominate the Chinese internet, League of Legends, DoTA 2, Crossfire are seeing huge numbers in the country, enough for Activision to release a China-only 'Call of Duty: Online', which has been in the works for three years.

Even though the Chinese economy on the whole is slowing down, the mobile and internet markets appear to still be in the blossoming period.