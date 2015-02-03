ControlAir brings the Mac one step closer to Minority Report

Mac users can now control some of their apps with nothing more than a few finger gestures.

EyeSight, a company that develops gesture recognition technology, released on Tuesday a Mac app called ControlAir, which allows users to control apps such as iTunes, Spotify and Netflix with just hand gestures, without touching their keyboard or mouse.

The app is available for free in the Mac App Store.

ControlAir is simple to use. In order to navigate between the play/pause, skip, rewind and volume controls, the user must only raise his index finger in front of the Mac’s camera and move it left or right.

Gesturing a mouse click (lowering and raising your finger in mid-air) selects a function, and placing a finger to your lips in a “shush” motion activates the “mute option”.

ControlAir works with MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac devices OS X 10.9 or later. The touch-free control is available up to five feet away from the device and works with iTunes, Spotify, Rdio, Netflix, QuickTime, VLC and Vox, with support for more media apps coming soon.

“With the help of our sensing technology, the way we control and consume media is evolving” said Gideon Schmuel, CEO of eyeSight.

“We created ControlAir with a fun and futuristic user interface to make your Mac’s media apps smarter and easier to use. ControlAir is about freedom at your fingertip.”

eyeSight will be showcasing its latest touch-free technologies including ControlAir at Mobile World Congress from 2-5 March in Barcelona.