Daily deal: Karbonn Sparkle V £94.99

The snow has finally fallen in London so be sure to wrap up warm. To cheer you in these frosty times we've found the Karbonn Sparkle V reduced from £130 to £94.99

The Karbonn Sparkle V is part of Android's Android One initiative which has been developed to provide low-cost phones that automatically update to the latest firmware and to put a stop to the yearly cycle of needing buying a new phone.

When it comes to the specs of the Karbonn Sparkle V the components are surprisingly good considering the price:

MediaTek MT6582 1.3 GHz Quad core processor

1 GB RAM

5MP rear camera

2MP front camera

4.5" IPS display

With a quad core and 1GB of RAM your experience navigating around the phone and playing around with Android should be fine. Similarly you'll be able to play most games with minimal lag.

You also get two cameras, one on the front for selfies and Skyping and one on the back for snapping shots on-the-go, and at 2 mega-pixels and 5 mega-pixels respectively, provide an OK job at doing what you need them to do.

All in all a great choice if your in the market for a budget smartphone.