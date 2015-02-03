Google reveals the extent of its battle with fake advertisers in 2014

Google, being one of the biggest ad networks on the planet (if not the biggest), obviously is a big target for scammers.

Fake ads, promising great deals for little money, can often be found on Google and they usually target desperate people.

For example, when the Ebola outbreak happened in the summer of 2014, Google search results for the term peaked wildly, alarming scammers and other digital hyenas that, in the fear of the general public, saw an opportunity to make some cash.

However, Google is aware of those scams and has a team of people dedicated to weeding out the bad and fake ads from their system.

On Tuesday, the company released its 2014 year in review, showing some impressive numbers in their fight against fake and dangerous ads.

“Overall, we disabled more than 524 million bad ads and banned more than 214,000 advertisers in 2014,” it says in the AdWords blog post.

Among other things, Google says it banned more than 7,000 advertisers for promoting counterfeit goods, down from 14,000 in 2013, claiming that “counterfeiters are increasingly unable to circumvent our advanced enforcement systems”.

Ads pointing to malware were also a big issue in 2014, says Google.

Last year 250,000 sites were removed from the Google Ads network for hiding forms of malware, while more than 1.25 million applicants to join the Google network were rejected.

“This is a constantly evolving fight,” says Google.

“Bad actors continually create more sophisticated systems and scams, so we too are continually evolving our practices, technology, and methodology in fighting these bad ads. “