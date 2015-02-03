iPad Plus leak spills more details about Apple’s 12.9in tablet

There has been another rumour added to the swirl of speculation which surrounds Apple’s supposedly incoming larger iPad tablet, with a design schematic and purported tech specs being leaked.

The name of the tablet is apparently the iPad Plus, too – and not the iPad Pro as some previous speculation has called the device – according to this latest leak which comes from Weibo and GizmoChina (via BGR).

The tablet will be a 12.9in affair (rumours have always pitched it between 12in and 13in) with a 2K resolution, and a majorly chunky 11,000mAh battery (productivity users will, of course, expect plenty of juice on the go, and the screen will take more powering – so this certainly makes sense).

The iPad Plus will weigh 700 grams, the source of the rumour claims, and will be 7mm thick.

The schematic lends some extra credibility to the leak, and if this isn’t some kind of fakery, the bezels look quite chunky, which seems a tad odd to us.

We’re also not massively keen on the iPad Plus moniker, though it isn’t the first time this name has been mentioned rather than the iPad Pro. All this is guesswork, of course, at this point, but the Pro name certainly smacks more of productivity and business – though perhaps Apple wants to steer away from making it sound too much like a slate designed specifically for the enterprise.

Another recent rumour claimed that Apple is producing a stylus accessory for this larger tablet.