Jive Software launches range of new apps to drive employee engagement

US communications and collaboration firm Jive Software has announced three new mobile apps to make employees' lives easier at work.

The three consumer-style products: Jive Daily, Jive Chime and Jive People, aim to drive employee engagement and can be used individually or leveraged as a collective across devices.

As Jive Software president Elisa Steele puts it, the apps have been "built around people," to provide a "consumer-like ease of use experience for people at work."

Jive Daily

The aim of the Jive Daily app is to ensure employees stay informed about what's going in within the company on a daily basis.

Elisa explained that "this product was built out of the insights of research about how companies are struggling with how they actually create strategic alignment," which fits in nicely with Jive's core focus.

With a Facebook-style news feed layout, employees can quickly and easily catch up on news from executives and colleagues, customise their feeds to suite their interests, team or role and engage with co-workers.

Users can respond to posts by commenting, liking and following other users, building new relationships before they even arrive at the office.

A wide range of metrics can also be analysed to provide real-time data on who is reading and interacting with colleagues and, perhaps more importantly, how people are consuming the information.

The app will be officially released on 18 February in the US.

Jive Chime

The Jive Chime app is, essentially, an instant messaging app that allows users to connect and communicate in real-time across devices.

Employees can send and receive messages either in a group or one-to-one with a colleague, opening new, instant means of communication.

And finding people isn't a problem, as users have "instant access to everybody in the company" as soon as they download the app, making it "super easy to find people."

Conversations can be synched across multiple mobile devices and computers and is expected to be released in the second quarter of 2015.

Jive People

Last, but by no means least, we have Jive People, a company-wide directory enabling employees to quickly find and connect with colleagues.

The directory shows real-time updates to employees' profiles, as well as providing instant access to phone and email contact information.

Furthermore, users can search for colleagues based on their role or skillset, quickly view that person's calendar and instantly connect through the Chime app to set up a meeting or ask a quick question.

Jive People will be the last app to be released and is expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2015.

“We’ve found that businesses of all shapes and sizes struggle to keep employees informed, engaged and in touch across increasingly distributed, multi-generational workforces,” said Elisa Steele.

“Jive Daily, Jive Chime and Jive People provide intuitive, frictionless mobile experiences that help companies embrace employees’ various workstyles and drive strategic alignment as a competitive differentiator.”

All the apps will be available on Android and iOS devices