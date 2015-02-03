Motorola doubles mobile sales in 2014

Motorola's quarterly sales have doubled year-on-year according to its new owner Lenovo, selling over 10 million smartphones in Q4 2014.

The announcement puts Motorola on track to be profitable by six quarters; Lenovo's original goal when it acquired the phone maker from Google for $2.91 billion (£1.93 billion) in January 2014.

Motorola made $1.9 billion (£1.26 billion) in revenue, but failed to get out of the red with an $89 million (£58 million) quarterly loss. Lenovo's global reach should allow Motorola to hit even more markets in 2015, already grabbing over 1 million pre-orders in China.

Lenovo managed to grab 6.6 per cent of the mobile market, taking into account its own sales and Motorola's 10 million. This puts them at third in the chart, surpassing local rivals Xiaomi and Huawei.

It should be announcing the next Moto X and Moto G in the upcoming months, potentially alongside a new device aimed at the Chinese market, to compete with Xiaomi's Redmi 2.

Lenovo on its own managed a $253 million (£167 million) net profit, higher than analyst projections. The company called its $5 billion (£3.3 billion) acquisition of Motorola Mobility and IBM's low-end x86 servers a major reason for the growth, alongside a 5 per cent increase in PC sales.

“We are very fortunate that both of the acquired businesses performed pretty well,” Yang said in a phone interview after the results. “Motorola is growing volume very fast, they almost doubled volume year on year and for the first time delivered more than 10 million units last quarter.”