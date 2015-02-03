Netflix to bring 4K to PlayStation 4 and Xbox, if they keep their 'promises'

TV sets with 4K resolution (about four times sharper than HD and only really visible on screens bigger than 50 inches) are nothing new to the market, and can be bought at (reasonable) prices.

However, the biggest gaming consoles on the market (PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One) are still in the HD domain, looking towards the 4K realm.

If Netflix is to be believed, new versions of the next-gen consoles are coming in late 2015, with support for the 4K.

That support will be available for videos and images only, while games are still far, far off.

Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this month, Netflix's CPO Neil Hunt said that Sony have "promised" a new PS4 with 4K support this year, Huffington Post reports.

“Hunt said Sony had "promised" a hardware rev for the PS4 that will include a 4K video capability and that they would "expect eventually" for it to support HDR, as one example of where the industry will seek to catch up,” Huffington Post writes.

Forbes followed up on the story, seeking comments from both Sony and Microsoft.

Sony said: "Support for high-resolution 4K output for still images and movie content is in consideration, but there are no further details to share at this time," while Microsoft said: "We remain committed to bringing leading entertainment features and services to the living room. Beyond that, we have nothing to share at this time."

As usual, both Microsoft and Sony are expected to showcase new hardware at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, which is set to take place 16-18 June 2015 at the LA Convention Center.