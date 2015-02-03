NSA looking to change rules on international spying

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) is looking to change its own rules on how it collects, stores and monitors information on people outside of the United States.

After finding out the agency kept tabs on Chancellor Angela Merkel, it became clear the U.S. surveillance goes much further than a few plugs into online services, venturing into complete surveillance over almost all internet users.

This new law will make sure nobody outside of the U.S. has their data collected, allowing 96 per cent of internet users to be finally free from the secret NSA shackles.

It is the first time the NSA has publicly scaled back its surveillance program, which has been active for over five years now. The New York Times claims this is due to moves by Brazil and Germany to remove U.S. organizations from government programs.

Gag orders on communication providers may also be removed in the next three years, unless the agency decides it needs more time to keep everyone in the dark.

Starting the surveillance program without public knowledge or consent has put the NSA and other security agencies in a difficult spot, as they try and legalise surveillance programs.

The Edward Snowden leaks have only further distanced the public from any sort of online surveillance. In the UK, the House of Lords recently tried to push through the Snooper's Charter twice in two weeks, only to be pushed back by public demands.

Other countries like Australia are already trying to implement a mandatory data retention program, forcing internet service providers to hold onto user's data for two years and allow warrantless checks from the Australian government or authority.