Parrot CEO talks about the future of drones

Over the past couple of years, drones have become a huge market and much more than an innocent toy for many.

With the technology needed to make quality drones is getting cheaper by the hour, drones that can fly for an hour while carrying an HD camera with different stabilisers and whatnot have become widely available, prompting some serious questions about fly zone regulations and privacy.

In reaction to such a bad party atmosphere, Parrot Founder and CEO Henri Seydoux spoke out about these questions and restrictions.

He believes that the regulations, which the Civil Aviation Authority has described as ‘still evolving’, will not affect the growth of the emerging market.

“The drones, like everything, have negative aspects and positive aspects,” Seydoux said speaking with TrustedReviews recently. “They will mostly be positive for a lot of reasons and many users.”

He added: “What does not have negative aspects? I’m sure your grandmother remembers when the first cars went into London and everyone went crazy.”

Looking to the future development of the drone market, Seydoux says: “There is still a lot of development and progress to be made with the drones.

"We have multiple drones and we will continue to merge into these professional drones and more for the casual market. I could not anticipate how big and popular the drone market would become.”

Drones are often in the centre of attention, with the negative aspects in focus. Invasion of privacy (be it flying over a nudist beach, or harassing celebrities), putting commercial airplanes at risk, are just some of the reasons why many seek to ban or limit the use of drones.