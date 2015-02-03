Sweet news for Google as Lollipop usage grows

There’s been a notable jump in the number of devices that are powered by Google's Android Lollipop 5.0 operating system.

According to Google’s Dashboard, in just one month Lollipop usage jumped 1.5 per cent - from 0.1 per cent to 1.6 per cent.

TechRadar writes that this increase might have a very simple explanation – Lollipop rollouts have increased lately.

The declines are largely limited to Jelly Bean and earlier versions that are slowly moving towards the exit.

Google’s new OS has been, in its first month in existence, installed on less than 0.1 per cent of Android devices, which is something quite unfamiliar to KitKat 4.4.

In the first month, KitKat was installed on more than one per cent of devices.

However, Google is not to blame for the lack of interest.

The company made the Lollipop OS available for its Nexus devices, while other smartphone manufacturers have to tailor the new OS for their own devices.

Telecom operators are also responsible for the OS’s distribution.

In the meantime, two patches have been announced, and experts believe consumers won’t see Android 5.1 before July 2015.

Google’s OS tends to receive updates much slower than its biggest competitor, Apple.

IOS 8 has already fixed most of the bugs in the OS, and 70 per cent of devices are powered by the latest version of Apple’s mobile OS.

It took the new OS 29 days to overtake the previous version with 48.8 per cent share.