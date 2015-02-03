Twitter introduces another new feature for new users

New Twitter users will no longer need to follow people in order to get tweets on their timeline.

Wait, what?

As The New York Times wrote on its blog on Monday, Twitter is rolling out a feature called “Instant Timeline”, available only to new users.

Usually, when a person creates an account on Twitter for the first time, there’s that period of exploring where the network suggests a few popular accounts to follow and gives him or her a list of all his friends that are on Twitter, based on his email list and so on.

Well, apparently people don’t like to explore, and just want to get right into the action, so Instant Timeline was born.

As soon as a person creates a new account, Twitter scans his or her contact list (permission must first be given, obviously), analyses who those people follow, and then populates the timeline with Tweets it believes are relevant.

Fan of Coldplay? Expect their tweets right off the bat. Like Manchester United? Ta-da! Tweets! No more exploration.

As The New York Times writes, the feature appeared to a small percentage of new users signing up on Android phones last week. If the initial testing goes well, the company plans to expand it, with the goal of making an instant timeline the standard experience for all new users within a few months.

Recently Twitter came under pressure over slow user growth, which is why the company keeps rolling out new features.

In late January, the company announced private chat groups, as well as a video recording feature.