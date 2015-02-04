Daily deal: ByteStor Pro 32GB class 10 SDHC card £9.99

Apparently today is "stuffed mushroom day" and Tu B'Shevat for our Jewish readers, so enjoy celebrating which ever holiday you follow. We've ByteStor Pro 32GB class 10 SDHC card for just £9.99.

The ByteStor cards are manufactured by UK based memory specialists Integral, with a solid pedigree backing the ByteStor name up you can have a level of confidence in the card.

The ByteStor Pro 32GB SDHC card is a class 10, SD cards classes range from 2 to 10 and define how quickly the card can read or write data. What's interesting about the class ratings is that they are based on the minimum sustained read/write speed, so a class 2 card will never drop below 2MB/s read/write.

As previously stated the ByteStor Pro 32GB SDHC is a class 10, therefore at a minimum will transfer data at at least 10MB/s. This makes it suitable for recording HD video, taking high resolution photos and anything else below recording in 4K.

The 32GB storage should be more than adequate for photographers and can store over 9,000 photos with a 10 megapixel resolution. If you want to use the SDHC card for music the 32GB translates to around 10,000 songs.

A great SDHC card at an even better price.