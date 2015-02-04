Fitness wearables reaching wrong audience, and failing to make an impact

Fitness trackers might be a lot cheaper than smartwatches, which is certainly one of the reasons they’ve accelerated ahead of watches in the wearables market, but they’re still not nearly cheap enough according to a new piece of research.

The new study from the American Medical Association (AMA) claims that fitness wearables are being bought by wealthier and younger folks due to them being too expensive – and those people aren’t the audience who would really benefit from the gadgets.

The study, spotted by Wareable, found that 75 per cent of wearable users said they were “early adopters of technology”, and 48 per cent were younger than 35. Almost a third earned over $100,000 (£66,000) per year.

The study noted: “The individuals who might have the most to gain from these devices are likely to be older and less affluent.”

Moreover, the researchers also suggested that fitness wearables aren’t as effective as you might think, anyway. They stated: “The gap between recording information [with fitness wearables] and changing behaviour is substantial, however, and while these devices are increasing in popularity, little evidence suggests that they are bridging that gap.”

So there you have it. Have you found, if you’ve bought a wearable – and indeed were one of the many who picked up a fitness tracker this Christmas just past – that it hasn’t made much of an impact on your fitness or well-being?