GBGroup to provide transaction monitoring software for Sky Betting and Gaming

GBGroup has announced that Sky Betting and Gaming will use its transaction monitoring tech to spot fraud, and also to promote responsible gambling.

Sky is the first online gaming firm to use the tech, with the identity transaction monitoring software handling initial compliance checks of users, and monitoring their behaviour for any signs of fraud attempts or problem gambling. It will also help to tackle issues such as underage gamblers.

The software is already used in the online banking industry to identify fraudulent credit card use.

Peter Murray, Head of Gaming at GBGroup, commented: “As a multi-billion pound industry, online gaming providers have a social responsibility to ensure their products and services are ethical, fair and that players are protected.”

He continued: "Sky Betting and Gaming have long recognised that robust security checks ensure they know exactly who is participating in their virtual arena and they look to leave no room for error. The key challenge is to distinguish between fraudulent and ‘good’ gamers, VIPs or problem gambling and Sky Betting and Gaming is at the forefront of online companies looking to take responsibility for ensuring they support and facilitate ethical gaming. GBGroup's software can go a long way to help this process."

Dan Whitlam, Head of Fraud & Risk at Sky Betting and Gaming, explained: “We have worked with GBGroup for over eight years and they are vital to our business. They provide our identity verification solutions and, as we look towards further international expansion, their solutions ensure we are ready for the challenge of new jurisdictions as well as maintaining our regulatory compliance. By extending our identity intelligence solutions into the transaction monitoring area this gives us the tools to react to the ever changing customer behaviours, regulatory landscape and industry trends.”