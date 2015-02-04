Hackney looking for digital HR and payroll system

The London Borough of Hackney is tendering for a new HR and payroll solution with a potential contract value of £2.7m.

According to the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) document, the local authority wants to establish a maximum of two contracts through this tender exercise.

The first will cover a HR and payroll hosted solution while the second is dedicated to an e-recruitment system with associated support and maintenance.

The tender document reveals that the new systems will serve around 8000 Borough staff members, including staff based in and working for schools, Hackney Learning Trust and Hackney Homes.

The HR and payroll system will need to be able to process up to 120,000 transactions per annum and approximately 50 payrolls.

Meanwhile, Hackney claims it had 650 vacancies last year and up to 100,000 applications catered for – the new e-recruitment system is required to cater to this sort of demand.

Potential Ten-Year Contracts

“It is expected that the contract for the HR/payroll hosted solution and service will commence on the first of October 2015 and will initially run for five years up until 30th September 2020,” the OJEU notice claims.

“In addition there will be the option to extend up to a further five years in two instalments of 24 months and a final instalment of 12 months,” it adds.

The recruitment system is expected to run on a slightly different timeframe, beginning on the first of December this year and ending on 31st November 2020.

Again, for this system, the Borough will offer the chance to extend for a further five years in two instalments of 24 months and a final period of 12 months.

The contract is divided into two lots, one for each solution required and potential suppliers are invited to bid for one or both lots if they wish.

