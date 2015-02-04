HTC disses rivals in ridiculous rap music video

HTC made a music video. Or a commercial. Or both.

“I don’t care what you say about me, just spell my name right” — those were the wise words of P.T. Barnum, a famous American showman and businessman.

In other words, there’s no such thing as bad press, or bad publicity.

HTC’s marketing office seems to be guided by this thought, as they recently created a rap video (yes, you read that correctly) to advertise their products and diss their rivals, and it’s as bad as everyone would think.

Or is it?

The song is called Hold the Crown, and it features PM Dawn’s Doc G and HTC’s own D 2 tha B (aka David Bruce), and the video has been posted on YouTube on 29 January.

In the lyrics, the vocalist lashes out at Apple (your phone was all glass, why you change your tune now?) and Samsung (we own the universe, your Galaxy is overrated).

Gorilla Glass 3, Duo Sensor, dual speakers,

HTC is MVP your smartphone's on the bleachers,

Internal battery strong,

But if my power's low,

I stay alive with Extreme Power Saving Mode

But as bad as the song, and the lyrics might be, as much as the video production seems poorly done, even for a group of amateurs, it’s generating tons of traffic, and the media have been buzzing about HTC all morning.

At the time this article was written, the video had 176,179 hits, 1,683 likes and 731 dislikes.

Not bad for a video that’s been online for less than a week.