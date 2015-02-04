Microsoft secretly testing Lumia 2520 successor

Microsoft might be looking for one last hurrah on the Windows RT platform, with a new report claiming the Lumia 2520 successor is being internally tested.

The original Lumia 2520 launched when Nokia was still based in Finland, midway through the $7.5 billion (£4.93 billion) acquisition from Microsoft. It was one of a limited number of Windows RT devices launched, and failed to win over the market.

Windows RT devices differed from Windows 8 by using ARM processors, making it a less powerful OS incapable of running desktop apps like Photoshop and Steam.

The new Lumia 2520 reportedly has a quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor, 3GB of RAM and Adreno 420 graphics card. These are quite outdated specs, considering the launch of the Snapdragon 810 and 4GB of RAM on some mobile devices.

Whats hard to understand is Microsoft said devices under 8-inches would use a lower-end Windows 10 platform, but the Lumia 2520 features a 10.1-inch 2560 x 1440 display, meaning it should run full Windows.

This would be the first Windows device to run on a Snapdragon chip, an interesting if quite underpowered solution to Intel's high-cost desktop chipsets.

It would also potentially bring issues on the platform, since some desktop applications are not optimised for mobile chipsets. Qualcomm has yet to put any thought into providing solutions for desktop applications.

This may just be a prototype device that has cropped up on GFXBench, but on the off chance Microsoft is sticking with the Lumia brand on tablets, it could be the first cross-platform Qualcomm tablet.

Microsoft reported a large growth in the hardware market in 2014, selling over 10 million Lumia devices and over 1 million Surface Pro 3 tablets. If the Lumia 2520 launches, we expect it to use the Surface brand Microsoft has marketed.