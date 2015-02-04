Micromax overtakes Samsung in Indian market

Local flavour Micromax has overtaken Samsung in mobile sales, following a poor overall performance by Samsung in 2014.

The Indian smartphone maker has hit the scene with a bang, with its own Canvas, Bolt and Unite smartphone brands, winning over customers in the region.

Micromax's success story is similar to Xiaomi in a lot of ways, the Indian company offered phones at a unique price to the Indian market, with specialised features and services for the market.

Coupled with the fact most providers use India as their dumping ground for low-end and feature phones, Micromax's shot to the top was quick and justified, given the large line of products available from the company.

Micromax finished the year with 22 per cent share of the mobile market, to Samsung's 20 per cent. This is a pretty huge deal considering India is the second largest phone market, and third largest smartphone market.

21.6 million Micromax smartphones were sold in Q4 2014, putting them in the top eight largest suppliers worldwide. Lenovo, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG and Micromax are all very close to the third place spot, with 5 million sales separating the third from the eighth largest seller.

Unlike Xiaomi, Micromax has no plans to start bridging out to China or South America, content with fighting for more market share in the growing Indian market.

The recent launch of the Yu Yureka, the first CyanogenMod smartphone in the country, looks to be a winner for Micromax. The deal with Cyanogen also stopped OnePlus from entering the country for a few months, giving them even more time to win customers.