Minecraft convention Minecon 2015 announced for London this summer

The date of the next official Minecraft convention has been announced by Mojang, and it will take place in London.

Minecon 2015 will happen at the ExCeL London Exhibition and Conference Centre on the weekend of July 4-5 this summer.

10,000 attendees will be there, all rabid Minecraft fans to the last man and woman, with an array of panels and events, along with tournaments and various contests to get stuck into. And there will be, we quote, a “show-of-some-sort” for the Saturday night.

Tickets for Minecon 2015 will go on sale next month, with the exact date in February to be confirmed. The tickets will be unleashed in two different batches of 5,000 apiece on the same day, to give those who might be working or otherwise engaged at one time another chance to bag their golden ticket (note: they probably aren’t gold).

We’ll let you know when the precise on-sale date is revealed in due course – it’s also worth noting if you want to volunteer to become a Minecon Agent at the event, submissions for that (via an online form) will open next week.

Mojang wrote in a statement: “If you like Minecraft, and you like people who like Minecraft, you’ll probably like MINECON. It’s THE place to see all the cool Mojangstas you fancy, meet people who love Minecraft maybe even as much as you do, and attend panels and events full of YouTube creators and a ton of other talented folks!”