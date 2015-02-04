Network downtime more harmful for companies than previously thought

It seems network outages cost companies much more than previously thought.

A study conducted on behalf of supplier Avaya shows that European companies annually lose on average £54,750 because of different network outages.

Not only that, but a lot of people lose their jobs over it, and it also has a negative effect on company growth.

According to the study, network downtimes are almost always due to human error, and 81 per cent of IT professionals surveyed said human error had knocked networks offline.

One of the bigger problems is how long companies have to wait for network changes and upgrades – in Europe, an average of 29 days. Some businesses have to wait for as long as a year for the changes to take place.

Only two per cent of businesses said they never had to wait for a suitable maintenance window.

“Many companies wait longer for maintenance windows in an effort to reduce network errors but, in reality, the opposite occurs. This will continue to be a self-perpetuating problem unless these businesses can move to a more automated, simpler and flexible network environment,” said Adrian Brookes, head of EU networking at Avaya.

“Bottom line, network complexity increases wait time; wait time affects margins and decreases the ability of IT to provide the company with a competitive edge,” added Brookes.

More than 700 IT professionals in organisations with more than 250 employees participated in the research, from the UK, Spain, Russia, Italy, France, Germany, Benelux, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

