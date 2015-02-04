Sky On Demand had a record-breaking year in 2014

Sky reported that its On Demand service had 50 per cent more requests for streaming and downloading content last year.

At the quarterly earnings call revealed on Wednesday, the company said it “broke its own previous record”.

During 2014, Sky had two billion streaming and downloading requests – around 60 requests every second.

“We know people want to watch TV on their terms, which is why we’ve helped over six million customers connect their box to broadband and get access to Sky On Demand”, said Luke Bradley Jones, Sky’s Director of TV Products.

“This year we’re adding even more box sets of the shows that everyone’s talking about – giving people the chance to enjoy some of TV’s biggest hits like Fortitude, Broadchurch, and True Detective, ready to watch whenever they want,” Trusted Reviews reports.

Sky On Demand has around 6.5 million customers, with 5.8 million customers registered for the company’s Sky Go mobile TV service.

The Sky Store revenues went up 90 per cent compared to last year, as well.

The top Sky box sets for 2014 include Game of Thrones, The Blacklist, The Walking Dead, The Inbetweeners, Broadwalk Empire, Ray Donovan, Prison Break, The Following, True Blood, and Penny Dreadful.

Sky says that the 130-plus TV box sets on offer from Sky On Demand means it beats rival streaming service Netflix in terms of choice. Netflix, on the other hand, doesn't publicly comment on how many titles it has in its library.

Sky is also saying its TV and broadband products continue to grow as 106,000 customers took Sky Broadband in the last three months and 204,000 signed up with Sky for TV, broadband and/or calls from Sky.