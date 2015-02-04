Tesla shows off new Apple Watch app

Tesla has always been open to new technology, and the new Apple Watch app will give the user almost full control of the car from their watch.

Developed by ELEKS, the Tesla app will allow users to lock and unlock the Model S (and Model X later this year) doors, sound the horn, turn on lights, set temperature, check battery life and open and close the sunroof on the Model S.

The development was not too smooth according to Elek Labs' blog post. “Although the opportunities seem pretty huge with Apple Watch, unfortunately, the current capabilities of the emulator-only development don’t match the expectations set after the keynote."

“We can now confidently say that creating anything really necessary and fully functional for Apple Watch with the current SDK version is very, very difficult, and many of the things promised at launch that were perfect for some business ideas are not at all available yet."

This news is a bit disheartening, considering Android Wear already features a fully functional SDK with hundreds of applications readily available.

If developers for Apple Watch are finding troubles or limitations, it might force them to delay the platform for a few months, or move over to Android Wear or Pebble.

Apple will launch the Apple Watch in April this year, and by that time there should be an update to the SDK providing more features. This should be enough for developers wanting to port iOS apps onto the wearable.