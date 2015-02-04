Whitepaper: Streamlined server management at every stage of the IT life cycle

Traditional server management and provisioning can create unnecessary burdens for many organisations. Information technology (IT) administrators in today’s business environments need a more streamlined process to manage servers throughout the IT life cycle, including tools to help them diagnose problems and procedures for efficiently resolving errors. This white paper provides an in-depth look at the key capabilities of HP Integrated Lights-Out (iLO) embedded in every ProLiant Gen8 and Gen9 server, the solution’s scalable licensing offerings, and mobile-app features that support IT staff – anywhere, anytime.

The demands of daily server management

Most IT administrators spend too much time managing their servers and troubleshooting errors—and too little time on the strategic initiatives that help businesses grow. Server deployment and configuration rely on time-consuming processes that employ physical media, while monitoring, updates, problem resolution, and even routine management tasks require on-site staff to work in close proximity to their server environments. With today’s 24/7 demands, businesses with limited IT resources need servers that simplify administration, enable remote management, and support their goals at every stage of the IT life cycle.

