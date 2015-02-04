Xiaomi planning US launch on February 12

Xiaomi recently said it was looking to launch in Brazil, Russia and a few other regions in 2015, but made no mention of a US launch.

However, a new report from Android Headlines claims Xiaomi is preparing an event on 12 February in San Fransisco, potentially announcing devices for the North American region.

Xiaomi has not made this event public knowledge, but co-founder Lin Bin claimed news on international expansion would happen next month in multiple regions.

This could be a small research and development team based in San Francisco, close to Apple, Google and Facebook's head-quarters in Silicon Valley, but it might be the launch of Xiaomi's high-end devices in the United States.

Vice president of international Hugo Barra did say it would take a few years for Xiaomi to be in developed markets like Europe and the U.S., but CEO Lei Jun might have fast-tracked the launch after excellent results and hype surrounding Xiaomi.

Xiaomi might also be announcing a new partnership with an American company, potentially bringing Microsoft's Windows Phone platform to Mainland China.

All will be revealed on February 12, Xiaomi will also be holding events in Brazil, Russia and some other regions throughout the next few months, alongside adding stores in India to increase its presence in the region.