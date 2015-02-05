12-inch retina MacBook Air might come later than expected

The 12-inch retina MacBook Air should come alongside its 11 and 13-inch brothers, but the exact timing for release is still up in the air following a flurry of announcements.

CEO Tim Cook's announcement that the Apple Watch would launch in April is enough to tick off a MacBook Air launch for some people, considering the whole event (held in March) should be focused on the big consumer product.

However, even if Apple intends to launch the retina MacBook Air alongside the Apple Watch, it will be missing the main part - Intel's Skylake processor - which is due to come out in the second half of 2015.

Apple normally waits until the launch of Intel's newest processors before launching any Mac products, and we cannot expect them to break routine for the MacBook Air, especially with the retina display and new 12-inch model coming.

Even though Apple has started to relax when it comes to specific dates for launches, the MacBook Air later in the year does make sense, to bulk out the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus launch announcements.

There are reports from Taiwan that Apple is struggling to hit good yield rates for its MacBook Air, due to the new retina display cutting into an already low battery supply, however yield rates have never been a big concern for Apple.

Apple is starting to look into more compelling MacBook announcements, considering more MacBook units were sold in Q4 2014 than iPads.

The 12-inch MacBook Air might be just one of the new products, with rumours of a cross-platform iPad Pro also in the works.