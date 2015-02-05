5 scary ways your business is vulnerable to a cyber security breach

The Internet has changed the way that you do business.

No matter what industry you are in, you value what your cyber network does for you in terms of connecting with clients and staying efficient.

But, with advances in cyber technologies come more cybercriminals. No matter how sophisticated cyber security technologies and firewalls get, it seems that there is still a more sophisticated hacker capable of breaching your systems and stealing sensitive data.

Believe it or not, three-quarters of businesses surveyed have reported that they have experienced a security breach in the last 12 months.

As you can see, you are more vulnerable than you might think, and here's how:

You Fail to Invest in Encryption

Hackers attempt to break through firewalls in an effort to steal information. From bank accounts and routing numbers, to social security and credit card numbers, businesses have a lot of sensitive data that they have to protect.

When these attackers steal information, they can affect your reputation and cost you money. If you have failed to encrypt your data with full-disk encryption tools, your data may be vulnerable.

If you have failed to encrypt your data with full-disk encryption tools, your data may be vulnerable. You Are Not Wi-Fi Protected

You Are Not Wi-Fi Protected

Did you know that it is much easier for cyber attackers to gain access into a network when you have a Wi-Fi network?

Most security experts recommend that businesses connect to the Internet with a wired network, but if you do have a Wi-Fi network, then you need to have a complex password complete with special characters, numbers, and capital letters.

Leaving Computer and Mobile Devices Vulnerable

Not all cyber attacks involve hacking into the network. Actually, a large portion of businesses who are targeted by "cyber" criminals are those who have had their computing devices stolen.

If your business laptops, cell phones, tablets, and other devices are stolen, it is easy for the burglar to gain access into your network and find important personal and account information on you and your clients.

Having special physical locks to secure devices can deter burglars looking for a quick score.

Failure to Focus on Mobile Security

The cyber infrastructure is turning mobile, and many companies have not developed a strategic plan to keep up with the growing popularity of mobile computing.

If you use smartphones for conferences or tablet devices for estimates, your network could be at risk of an attack.

Mobile threats are becoming so common that accredited institutions like Norwich University have developed an online master’s in information security that trains MS graduates how to stay ahead of these damaging threats. Mobile security needs to go to the forefront of your security planning.

Employees Are Not Properly Trained

You do not have to be a large corporation just to implement employee training programs that will prepare everyone to follow good security practices.

You should teach your employees how to make strong passwords, how often to change passwords, how to spot a threat and how to avoid sites that make the company network vulnerable.

By doing this, you can prevent potential attacks.

There will always be the threat of cyber attackers as long as the Internet is around.

While the threat is there, there are also ways to make your business more secure and less vulnerable. Brush up on security and be sure your company is equipped to survive.