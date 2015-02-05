Apple HealthKit claims early lead in hospital adoption

Apple is having more success in hospitals with its new HealthKit service than Google's own Google Fit, according to a new report.

14 out of the 23 top hospitals in the US are already looking into HealthKit's integration and piloting some of the features, while Google Fit and Samsung's S Health are in early stage checks or not being tested at all.

The major reason for choosing HealthKit is the large array of trackable illnesses available to doctors, such as tracking diabetes and hypertension, both of which are unavailable on Google or Samsung's health service.

Apple also seems to be more inclined to work with health executives, while the two other services lack the depth or interest to work with hospitals, looking to be more useful as a fitness tracking service.

It is not Google's first time in the health arena. The company launched Google Health in 2008 to track medical records, but the service failed to gain interest in the health community.

HealthKit has also been noted for its simplistic way of connecting data on Health to an actual doctor, allowing full mobile integration between the smartphone and a doctor.

These automatic updates on a patient's health are new to doctors, who would previously only get updates every few months or years when the patient comes in for examination.

Hospitals in the US are interested in the ability of saving and sending data automatically, and might move to fully support HealthKit in the near future.

The actual adoption of Health on iOS 8 is still unknown, meaning we cannot be sure if iPhone users are actually utilising the potential power of sending health information to a doctor automatically.

Apple will most likely add more health services to the HealthKit API on iOS 9, allowing more apps and services to connect with the platform.