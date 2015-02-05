Apple officially has the most dedicated smartphone fans

Apple has won another consumer poll on loyal fans, this time carried out by YouGov on the Protect Your Bubble electronics insurance website.

The poll found 9 out of 10 would recommend their iPhone to friends, the highest percentage out of all brands. Samsung came in second with 77 per cent claiming they would recommend their phone to a friend.

27 per cent of iPhone users have owned their phone for five years or more, again the highest statistic amongst all of the other brands. In this poll, Samsung scored the lowest with only 11 per cent holding onto their Samsung phone for five years or more.

When it came to moving to a new brand, iPhone owners were the least likely to turn-cloak, however battery life was the main factor that would sway an iPhone owner to change brand.

Expense is another area iPhone owners would consider, if a smartphone of equal value was available on a cheaper contract, 22 per cent would think about moving to a new smartphone.

"Loyalty equals success in the smartphone world, and it's no coincidence that the three top brands for loyalty correspond with three of the biggest players in the market," said Stephen Ebbett, global director of Protect Your Bubble, "It should come as no surprise that Apple fans are the most loyal: the company has long relied on forging an emotional connection with its users."

Apple has also managed to cage in iPhone users with app and iTunes downloads, which cannot be ported to an Android or Windows Phone device. This essentially means the iPhone owner has to stay with the iOS brand or face losing all digital content.

Establishing services like iMessage and FaceTime have also helped Apple maintain a strong connection, but this is less likely to keep an iPhone owner from switching since it has no monetary value.

Google has been trying to make its own ecosystem worth the same amount as Apple, and to a degree Google apps surpass Apple's in many ways, but iTunes and the iOS Apps Store continue to be more successful than the Android counterparts.