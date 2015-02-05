Daily deal: NETGEAR WNCE4004-100UKS N900 WiFi adapter £28.99

Good morning and happy "shower with a friend day" (yes it seriously exists), today we've got the NETGEAR WNCE4004-100UKS N900 universal 4 port WiFi adapter reduced from £92.99 to £28.99.

The NETGEAR WNCE4004-100UKS N900 universal 4 port WiFi adapter makes devices in your home or office that require a wired ethernet connection to get online, run off your wireless signal.

The WiFi adapter runs both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies which should prevent the influx of Internet connected devices from crowding your network.The adapter handles speeds of up-to 450Mbps so it may be worth upgrading as many proprietary WiFi adapters run at 300Mbps.

The NETGEAR WNCE4004-100UKS N900 universal 4 port WiFi adapter makes it easy to stream video from a device on the WiFi to another device that can now be connected to the WiFi. Imagine streaming video over the WiFi from any laptop to the smart TV in the conference room.

With four ports you can WiFi enable four devices making this perfect for a home theatre or a conference room.