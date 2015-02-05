Google and Twitter strike deal bringing tweets directly to the search engine

Google has reached a deal with Twitter whereby tweets will pop up directly in the big G’s search engine.

This is according to a report from Bloomberg, although neither company would be drawn to officially confirm the move.

Of course, Google already displays content from Twitter in search results, but at the moment it has to crawl Twitter’s site to get these details. By getting direct access to Twitter’s “firehose” of content, tweets will pop up in Google’s search engine as they are posted on the social network. Any delay will be eliminated, in other words.

This isn’t going to be happening quite yet, according to the inside source who earwigged on the deal. However, the scheme will kick off at some point in the first half of 2015.

The arrangement seems a likely one in a “you scratch my back” fashion, and indeed the companies have previously had a deal like this which ran from 2009 through to 2011. Of course, the summer of 2011 saw the launch of the Google+ social network.

Twitter has been under some pressure in recent times due to sluggish growth, and has been busy rolling out new features for the new year. Last month we saw the introduction of videos and group messaging, and earlier this week the social network started testing the “instant timeline” which offers up tweets from hopefully relevant sources for new users (as not much action goes on in a freshly created account, of course, until the user has explored and started following people).