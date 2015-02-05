Katy Perry roars onto smartphones with her own mobile game

Remember the time when mythological creatures and sports champions were stars of video games?

Well, remember that time, because it might be over very, very soon.

Following the success of Kim K's game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, the same developer has decided it's time to switch to Katy Perry and milk her success for some more cash.

The American company Glu Mobile has signed a five-year licensing deal with the musician for a game that will feature her “voice, likeness and personality”, and it plans to release the game some time at the end of 2015.

The game will be available on iOS and Android.

As Glu's CEO Niccolo de Massi told analysts right after announcing the game, it most definitely won't be a shooter, but more likely an RPG.

“Ultimately the Katy Perry title and its specificities will be under wraps until it comes out. But I think it’s fair to say that it’s not going to be a shooter.”

“Something closer to a narrative-based RPG makes a lot of sense than an action-RPG for example,” he continued. Still, no mention of any dark horses, tigers, Egyptian leaders or dancing sharks.

Glu wants to create a game that will narrate Katy Perry’s story, as well as earn the company a lot of money.

“We are going to do something that’s appropriate to tell her story as well as to make sure that we are not taking risk in this particular case on something that won’t monetise,” said Masi.

We can only wait and see. And hope that Glu won’t pick up the phone and call Justin Bieber next.