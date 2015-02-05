This mini Millennium Falcon will melt your geeky heart

A Star Wars diehard fan has created a custom built chassis for a drone and made it look like the Millennium Falcon, the iconic sci-fi movie spaceship from Star Wars.

I was really tempted to say "this is exactly the drone you're looking for“, but that sentence has been clichéd into oblivion, so I'll just skip it.

A hobbyist and drone master builder, known by his YouTube name Oliver C, used lightweight foam to fit a Millennium Falcon look onto a Prophecy 335 drone.

What, you've never heard of the Prophecy 335? Shame, because the drone is also Oliver C's creation, built from off-the-shelf drone parts.

To make the drone even more authentic, he's equipped it with LED thruster lights.

In the YouTube video of the drone, the owner gives detailed specifications on the flier:

A quadcopter: Prophecy 335 (custom frame, carbon and aluminium)

Motors : T-Motors 2208-18 1100kV

Speed controllers : T-Motors T30A

Propellers : HQprop 8x4.5SF

Battery: LiPo 4S-1800mAh

Flight controller : Naza v1

Radio system : Futaba 14SG, receiver FrSky TFR6

Onboard camera : Gopro 3 black 1080p-50 (removed)

Video transmitter : 5.8GHz 400mW + Spironet v2 (removed)

And in the manner of a true skills demonstration guru, he won’t stop there – Oliver C’s next creation will be the Tie Fighter, something he’s apparently already working on.

According to his RCGroups profile, Oliver C is a French drone builder and enthusiast, located in Grenoble.

On his blog he posts various schematics for drones, as well as videos of some of his flyers. Check out the video to see the drone in action.