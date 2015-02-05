Netflix announces expansion to Japan later this year

Netflix is coming to Japan, the streaming service has announced, and it will arrive in the country later this year.

The service will offers its library of TV shows and movies, along with 4K content, starting this autumn – a “strong selection of Japanese TV series and films” is promised, along with original series such as Marco Polo and Marvel’s Daredevil.

Netflix will also open an office in Tokyo, with Gregory K. Peters, who was previously chief streaming and partnerships officer at Netflix, to become general manager of Netflix Japan. The regional office will help to produce closer partnerships with electronics manufacturers and those in the Japanese TV and film industry, Netflix noted.

Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, commented: “With its rich culture and celebrated creative traditions, Japan is a critical component of our plan to connect people around the world to stories they love. As we expand into Asia, we’re excited Netflix members increasingly will have access to some of their favourite movies and TV shows no matter where they are.”

The move to Japan is all part of Netflix’s global rollout, which the company expects to complete by the close of 2016.

Netflix currently has around 57 million subscribers in over 50 countries worldwide, with some two billion hours of TV and movies being streamed across its network every month.