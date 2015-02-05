The Honor Holly smartphone: You decide the price

Honor has announced that it will be selling its next smartphone, the Honor Holly, in the UK later this month – and indeed, customers will be able to set the price. Kind of…

The Holly smartphone will go on sale on 23 February, and depending on how many customers pre-register their interest in the handset on Honor’s website, the price will be knocked down a bit.

It’ll start at an already cheap £110, or thereabouts, Expert Reviews reports – this is a budget phone – and the more folks who flood the website and register, the more fractions will be chipped off that price. A bargain could certainly be in the offing here, as any person in Europe can register for the phone, making for a large potential audience of price reducing budget smartphone fans.

You’d hope that the device could end up in the sub-£100 bracket, but realistically looking at the specs, there’s going to be a limit on how cheap this will get. The Honor Holly is no slouch, offering a 5in screen with a 720p resolution, driven by a 1.3GHz quad-core CPU with 1 GB of RAM. The rear camera is an 8 megapixel affair, and Android KitKat will be on board, overlaid by Huawei’s Emotion UI (Huawei owns Honor, incidentally).

You’ll have to put up with the rather daft name, of course (presumably the next smartphone will be the Honor Ivy – and surely the Holly should have been launched pre-Christmas?).

The Honor 6 Plus is also on the cards, a 5.5in phablet with a full HD resolution that will have a Kirin 925 processor running at 1.8GHz, backed up with a Mali T628 GPU and 3GB of RAM. That device will have 8 megapixel cameras both front and back.