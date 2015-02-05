Running a successful tech business in the UK

CEO of Intercede, Richard Parris, which specialises in identity and credential management, offers his thoughts on running a technology business in the UK:

"For too long now, there’s been a media frenzy around the infamous tech city, so it’s fantastic to see a number of other tech clusters emerging.

"But that’s not to say you even need to live remotely close to a tech cluster to be successful.

"In my opinion, the success of your business doesn’t depend on your postcode, but instead boils down to a number of factors from strong leadership, to attracting and retaining the brightest talent.

Talent

“Let’s start with talent. We have some fantastic, internationally recognised universities scattered throughout Britain, producing some of the world’s best software engineers and developers.

"While Greater London boasts a few of these institutions, there are plenty more threaded throughout other counties including Leicestershire, Oxfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Warwickshire. The bright lights of London with its high living costs aren’t for everybody.

Location

“Setting up away from the capital means many businesses are ideally located to benefit from these local graduates who are less keen to move to the capital. From this perspective, setting up Intercede in the market town of Lutterworth, Leicestershire, couldn’t have worked out better.

"There’s a ready pool of engineering and computing graduates from Leicester, Nottingham and Warwick only a stone’s throw away.

“Strong transport links to regional airports, easy motorway access and the rise in high speed trains means that the days where proximity to the capital was everything are long gone.

"With the help of schemes like the Government’s UK Regional Investment Plan placing a greater emphasis on geographical equality, regional businesses now have the opportunity to hone in on a skill crucial to success: strong leadership.

Leadership

“A strong leader is central to the success of any business. Believing in yourself and your team and knowing your combined strengths will enable your business to flourish.

"A strong leader will also have the confidence to try new things while recognising the abilities and limitations of themselves and their team.

"It starts with a vision and boils down to how you choose to innovate it and make it happen.”