Samsung Galaxy S6 images leaked showing metal body

New images have spilled out onto the net adding more fuel to the rumour fire that Samsung is upping the ante with the Galaxy S6, and finally ditching the plastic and bringing metal into the mix with the phone’s chassis.

This has been a move many Samsung smartphone fans have cried out for – to essentially make the flagship phone feel more like a premium handset in line with expensive rival models (both Android, and of course iPhone).

The leaked Galaxy S6 pics come from Weibo over in China, and were spotted by Nowhereelse.fr (via Trusted Reviews). They show what appears to be a full metal frame, presumably aluminium, although the appearance does seem rather similar to a certain Apple smartphone.

Lawyers over at Cupertino might be getting itchy fingers at this point…

Samsung certainly needs to do something major with its next flagship smartphone, though, given the fact that the last Galaxy S5 fell short of the S4’s impact, which was a huge disappointment for the company.

The Galaxy S6 is expected to have an octa-core Exynos processor (with the Snapdragon 810 allegedly being dropped due to overheating issues), with 4GB of RAM and a 21 megapixel rear camera. It’s set to be launched on 1 March, so we’ve not long to wait now to find out whether all these rumours are true.

Image Credit: Nowhereelse.fr