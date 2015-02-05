Samsung trademarks point to three new Galaxy tablets in 2015

Samsung is expecting!

The Korean tech giant Samsung is planning to expand its tablet offer for at least three new models, and judging by the trademark applications the company has recently sent, it looks as it wants to simplify the tablet line, at least when it comes to naming.

The company has applied for trademarking the Galaxy Tab A, Galaxy Tab E and Galaxy Tab J device names.

This move indicates that Samsung is getting ready to flood 2015 with a whole range of new models in various sizes, strength and price ranges, but with names much easier to remember and distinguish.

The new names say nothing about the hardware the new tablets will have, but it is expected Samsung will create new 64-bit Galaxy Tab units.

Phonearena says that these names might be a new naming scheme for the existing Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Tab S, or the Galaxy Note/Note Pro lineups.

Sammobile, which reported that Samsung was working on new Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Note series tablets three weeks ago, writes that it’s realistic to expect at least three different sized tablets.

The tablets, named "Tab AS" for the smaller, and the "Tab AL" for the larger version, might be successors to the Galaxy Tab 4 7.0 and the Galaxy Tab 4 10.1 respectively.

Samsung also has AS Plus and AL Plus models in the works, and they are expected to be seven inch or eight inch tablets, with Google’s Android Lollipop 5.0 on board.

Considering that the devices are still being developed, they can be expected to hit the shelves in the second half of 2015.