Uber continues to face strong resistance in South Korea

Uber might be smoothing its way into European and Asia cities, but South Korea is not having any of it, continuing to reject Uber's move into the country.

In the latest meeting, South Korea rejected a new registration system proposed by Uber which would involve filing background checks, criminal records and insurance on the drivers to the government.

The registration system would allow Uber to show its taxi drivers were vetted before being accepted into the service, but South Korea is already battling with saturation in the market and claims a new registration system would only increase competition.

Having this service run rampant in South Korea could flatten the taxi industry, considering the huge mobile and application adoption in places like Seoul surpass adoption rates in Tokyo, New York and London.

It is not the first time Seoul has clashed horns with mobile taxi services, claiming its Uber X and Uber Black services were "clearly illegal" and did not follow transportation laws in the country.

The government also claims CEO Travis Kalanick is a criminal and could face two years in Seoul jail, despite not being detained in the country.

South Korean authorities will also pay citizens up to $1,000 (£650) for any Uber crimes reported.

Even with the resistance in South Korea, Uber is still growing at a rapid rate and is currently valued at $40 billion (£26 billion), making it one of the hottest private companies in the market.