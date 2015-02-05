Whitepaper: The future of email and applications is social

Email and related traditional collaboration applications are some of the few truly ubiquitous and mission-critical communication tools for business today. Like the telephone, it is hard to image a workplace without them.

Email, designed as a simple one-to-one communication tool, is used today for everything from broadcast communications to project, information and business process management. The resulting information overload, coupled with the availability of newer social collaboration tools, has highlighted major challenges to the current use cases for email in business.

Despite these challenges, email use is expected to continue growing—but at a slower pace than some of the newer capabilities such as blogs, microblogging, wikis, social file sharing, social communications and video collaboration. Email will retain relevance as a key business collaboration tool by evolving toward a more integrated approach with these newer tools. This evolution into a social email experience takes users from a place where email is a “hammer that treats everything like a nail” to an integrated business collaboration environment in which users switch seamlessly between the right tools for the right tasks.

IBM® Notes® and IBM Domino® (“Notes and Domino”) software is a leading force in this evolution. Building upon more than 20 years of collaboration leadership, Notes and Domino software provides a business-ready, open standards–based platform from which to build a social business. A platform that can speed adoption of newer tools by giving users a familiar interface in which to work. And a platform that can ultimately help deliver real business value and a solid return on investment. This white paper examines the state of collaboration in today’s enterprise and provides an IBM point of view on how collaboration will evolve, along with how Notes and Domino software will fit into the new collaboration equation.

