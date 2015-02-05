Whitepaper: Reimagine the server - Performance meets efficiency to transform your business

Optimise your IT to drive higher business value

Delivering high-quality services with greater speed and efficiency is one of the greatest pressures facing your information technology (IT) infrastructure. The rise of cloud computing, expansive mobility options, and increasing pressure to boost application performance adds even more complexity—introducing inefficiencies that can limit your opportunity for growth and success. Traditional, siloed IT infrastructures are often too laborious and slow to overcome these challenges. Organisations need a converged, cloud-ready, software-defined infrastructure to help them meet the evolving demands of their business.

As server environments become more virtualised, businesses are struggling to balance the demands of their increasingly mobile workforce, while also continuing to streamline day-to-day server management. What’s more, traditional operations consume roughly 50% of companies’ overall IT budgets, diverting time and resources from innovation and other valuable business opportunities.

Siloed infrastructures and manually intensive IT management processes also waste valuable IT time, especially when combined with poor application workload performance. These obstacles create greater opportunity for errors and often result in an expanding backlog of projects. In order to stay a step ahead, businesses require converged systems that help speed up the delivery of products and services.

HP is leading the way toward a more business-centred approach to IT. Built around the latest generation of HP ProLiant servers, HP solutions create more value by helping organizations better align their IT infrastructures with their preferred business outcomes. HP ProLiant Gen9 servers redefine the role of your IT infrastructure by helping drive business growth and innovation, while reducing IT management tasks from hours to mere seconds.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.

