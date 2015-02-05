Whitepaper: Rethinking IT to drive business value

An IDG Connect survey of 300 enterprise organisation decision makers involved in hardware investment decisions reveals the challenges and opportunities that lay between the old style of IT characterised by cost-cutting and infrastructure silos, with the new style of IT driven by the technology trends of Mobility, Cloud and Big Data. There trends have created a significant increase in business expectations that will press IT organisations to rethink their economics, service delivery and business performance. This paper highlights voice-of-the-IT-buyer research results for insight on the challenges and opportunities for IT organisations to drive innovation, transformation and improved delivery against business expectations.

IT in the middle: Economics versus transformation

Today's IT organisations find themselves in the middle of an expanding agenda in enterprise expectations. Over the past five years, the business mandate was cost reduction while simultaneously being asked to do more with less. Savings were gained through optimised infrastructures and one-size fits all server models to survive new competitive and economic realities. While reducing costs never goes out of style, today's agenda extends well beyond, as a result of opportunities presented by Cloud, Mobility, and Big Data for new categories of innovation to drive growth and transformation. Enterprises now expect IT to shift from being predominantly economics driven to becoming a primary catalyst for transformation.

So how does IT manage being in the middle? A recent survey conducted with enterprise decision makers make it clear that organisations believe there is a lot of room for T to better deliver on the business imperatives of faster revenue generation, profit margin growth, and productivity acceleration. While IT recognises and understands these demands, the current infrastructure is limited to meet consumer-experience driven expectations of IT service delivery, more highly specialised workloads, and changing economics.

