Daily deal: Asus X551CA-SX130H 15.6" laptop £279.99

Happy Friday people! I'm sure your week has been full of excitement and you've completed a lot of key tasks. Let's celebrate with a daily deal, we've found the Asus X551CA-SX130H 15.6" HD LED laptop reduced from £329.99 to £279.99

The Asus X551CA-SX130H 15.6-inch HD LED laptop is aimed at the budget end of the spectrum but has some impressive specs for the price:

Intel Core i3-3217U 1.80GHz

4GB DDR3 RAM

750GB HDD DVD Rewriter

Integrated Graphics

720p webcam

15.6" full HD screen

Asus has been smart with some of the features installed on the laptop. Due to the Intel Core i3 processor the Asus X551CA-SX130H can go from being asleep to ready to go in two seconds.

Similarly the responsiveness from the laptop's dual USB 3.0 ports means that data transfers can be completed in seconds rather than minutes.

Asus claim that the laptop will also never reach above body temperature. And they've included Sonicmaster technology that means the laptop can be louder with clearer sounds.