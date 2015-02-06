Motorola’s Moto X 2015 set to be smarter than its rivals?

How smart can a smartphone get? Pretty smart by all accounts, and Motorola is promising that its next flagship will be smarter than other rival handsets.

This is a pretty vague claim, and to be honest a pretty vague rumour which comes from Ricciolo on Twitter, a user who has previously leaked reliable info on mobile phones (VR-Zone notes, the tech site which spotted the tweet).

And Ricciolo’s tweet read: “Are you looking for a FLAGSHIP "SMARTER" than any others "smartphones"??? I can give you an "HINT"... Coming Soon...”

That hint consisted of the word “Moto” and the Motorola logo underneath, indicating that the successor to the Moto X 2014 (presumably the Moto X 2015) will be something special.

The fact that it’s coming soon could suggest an unveiling at next month’s MWC, which would be the obvious event in the near-term – but given the lack of leakage of any real details at this point, that seems unlikely. All we know is that this phone could well use the Snapdragon 810 (as will many this year, doubtless – despite possible overheating issues which have been highlighted by Samsung).

The 2014 version of the Moto X was very well liked by critics, mainly because it provided an extremely smooth user experience and some great added software features that other smartphones don’t have. We can likely expect more innovation along these lines – and hopefully Motorola will improve the camera more this time round, as it was still criticised as a weak point with the Moto X 2014 (particularly with indoor, low-light snaps).