Security, payments and mobile in 2015

More than a quarter of the global population use one or more mobile commerce services.

The mobile phone is playing a key part in reinventing everyday user experiences like shopping and work.

There is a growing need to implement mobile payment technology alongside enhanced mobile fraud prevention techniques, which also requires better security at an organisational level.

“2015 will see the gap widen between successful companies that harness mobile payment technologies as a secure, convenient service to consumers, and those who fall behind technologically or fail to grasp the importance of security on mobile devices and within payment transactions,” said Markus Milsted, Founder and CEO of Omlis.

Mobile payments security company Omlis and enterprise security firm Orion SaS suggest the following targets for 2015:

Adopt a mobile payment strategy

Almost half of mobile users in the UK would like to use mobile payments, and one third of banking customers in the UK will switch banks for a bank that offers mobile payments this year.

Transactions processed via mobile payments for traditional retailers are expected to grow 600 per cent by the end of 2017 and alternative payment methods like mobile wallets will account for a 20 per cent share in Europe by 2020.

“Not only is the demand there, but there are clear advantages from accepting mobile,” said Milsted. “Mobile payment capabilities offer retailers a new chance at an omni-channel payment experience, where technology becomes more consistent, payment options are streamlined and all infrastructures allow a simple user experience for payments being taken at the till.”

For businesses deploying mobile payment solutions, real-time analysis can ensure systems are consistently up and running to provide better customer service utilising consumer data for personalised commerce.

The opportunity to use mobile payments at point of sale can offer a faster and simpler payment option, allowing consumers to process a payment instantly with a direct-to-bank mobile payment.

Certain mPOS systems can also make transactions more affordable for merchants with reduced transaction fees as compared to cards.

Implement mobile payment security

“Mobile payment security at point of sale will continue to gain importance for retailers, who could see benefits from using the notably secure NFC technology which is becoming more widely available,” said Matt Banham, Chief Technology Officer of Omlis.

“With mobile becoming a top target, mobile security will be of utmost priority for mobile app developers and more specifically those looking to deliver mobile payment processing.”

Omlis brings to market the first mobile payment solution designed, developed, and tested using high-integrity development processes that are typically used for security-critical applications like air traffic control.

Large-scale breach of consumer information is no longer a possibility with Omlis mobile payment encryption, which accelerates payment authorisation in real-time while providing enhanced protection of personal details. Using Omlis mobile payment technology guarantees effective and safe mobile payments.

Be proactive with enterprise security

Traditional forms of cybercrime like password and payment fraud will still be problematic in 2015, but larger scale corporate attacks and hacking the Internet of Things (IoT) will also be at a heightened risk.

"In 2014, the breaches were most commonly attributed to basic security failures. The major attacks at Target and JP Morgan Chase were attributed to simple security failures like phishing attacks on single users and failure to implement two-factor authentication,” said Simon Cairns, director of Orion Software and Services.

“We advise businesses to put procedures in place before an attack happens, using anti-phishing tools and cloud security. Starting the New Year with a goal to be proactive toward securing company information should be every organisation’s top priority.”

Here’s to safe and lucrative 2015!